Henry Amm, age 4, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital due to complications attempting to cure his primary immune disease of Chronic Granulomatous Disease by bone marrow transplant.
He was born Sept. 28, 2015, in La Porte, Indiana, to Nolan and Leena (Hubner) Amm, who survive. Henry is also survived by his grandparents, Rita Hubner and Ed and Mary Amm; and brother, Charlie Amm. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Leon Hubner.
Henry could put a smile on anyone’s face who met him. All he wanted was to make everyone happy. Henry loved playing with blocks, superheroes (especially Spider-Man), the Cubbies, and his baby brother Charlie. He loved spending time with family and always wanted to show off his toys to anyone who walked in the door.
A Celebration of Henry’s life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Henry may be given to the Family.
