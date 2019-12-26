Thomas Saya Aug. 30, 1960 - Dec. 14, 2019

Thomas Martin Saya, 59, formerly of Trail Creek, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. A private memorial service will be held for him by his family in Auburn, Indiana.
Tom was born on Aug. 30, 1960 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City to the late Richard A. and Lorraine A. (Kulakowski) Saya. He attended St. Stanislaus Grade School and Rogers Senior High School. He received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in English at Indiana University; he also earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. He is survived by his brother Mark (Virginia) Saya of Los Angeles, California and sister Julie (Dr. Robert) Hargarten of Auburn, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his sister Amy Saya.
For more than two decades Tom was a Professor of English at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, where he taught courses in American and English Literature and Poetry, and a variety of writing classes. Many of his original poems, essays, and reviews have been published in journals such as Poetry East, Clackamas Literary Review, Midwest Quarterly, Under the Sun, Meridian and Southern Humanities Review.
Tom thoroughly enjoyed the game of golf. He also was an avid birdwatcher and highly skilled woodcraftsman. One of his favorite books was Herman Melville's Moby-Dick, which he read and taught many times through the years.
