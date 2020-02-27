Robbie (Umphrey) Moldenhauer, age 80, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
She was born on March 15, 1939, in Savannah, Tennessee, to Enock Enlow and Verda Umphrey.
Robbie graduated from Central High School in Savannah, Tennessee. She married Richard Moldenhauer on Sept. 6, 1958, at St. Mary the Immaculate Conception in Michigan City, Indiana. She retired as a seamstress from Sew & So’s. She also was a secretary for Deckard Insurance. Robbie loved gardening, reading, sewing and traveling. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which brought her so much joy. Robbie was of Catholic Faith.
Robbie was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Enoch, Ross “Bill,” James, Jack and Johnny; and sisters, Opal Lucille and Jo Hazel.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; daughters, Jill Tiffany and Sherry Farmer (Michael); sister Diana Gibbs; grandchildren, Holly, Hannah and Nic; great-grandchildren, Eva, Mila, Cade and Meleah and Michael’s children, Carly and Lindsey.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard, 3000 E. Third St., Bloomington, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at The Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the VFW Post 604 Ladies Auxiliary for Children’s Christmas Party.
