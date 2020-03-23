Dorothy Mae Porter Lindborg, 94, went to be with her Lord on March 20, 2020, in her home on the farm in La Porte County, Indiana.
Dorothy was born Sept. 2, 1925, to the late Martha Hannemann Porter and Harry Porter, from Union Mills, Indiana. She was married for 62 years to her grade school sweetheart, John Charles Lindborg, on June 15, 1947, who passed on June 27, 2009.
They are survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Roxy Lindborg Wiley (Gerry) of La Porte, Indiana, and Sue Lindborg Fisher (Mark) of Bedford, Kentucky; plus grandchildren, Rob Wiley (Jennifer), Jody Wiley Fernando (Rukshan), Ian Lindborg Kunzman (Katrina) and Sean Lindborg Kunzman; plus great-grandchildren, Grace, Madeline, Norah Wiley, Maia and Jehan Fernando. Her favorite cousin, Sharon Whitacre, survives her as well, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dorothy graduated from Union Mills High School and then beauty school, becoming a gifted beautician; owning her own shop from 1945-48 in Union Mills. She married the love of her life in 1947 and assumed the role of a hardworking, caring farm wife and mother. She was a member of Liberty Bible Church. Her faith in the Lord was strong and evident to all who met her as she dutifully prayed for family, friends and people she had never met.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held with a celebration of life occurring at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Dunes Hospice by mail to 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or online at www.duneshospicellc.com. Please indicate on your contribution “In memory of Dorothy Lindborg”.
Arrangements are made through Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, La Porte, Indiana.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
