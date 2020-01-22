Loretta M. Dunn, 73, of Michigan City passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Silver Birch in Michigan City.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Loretta was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to the late Fred and Evelyn (Jones) Uebler.
Surviving is one daughter, Veronica Coslet of Michigan City; one granddaughter, Raven (Christopher) deBruyn; siblings, Howard Jones, Fred Allen, Norma Booker, Alice Yacullo, Leonard Jones, Steven Jones, Paul Jones, Barbara Noe, Kenneth Jones and Edith Clemmer; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Mae Brandley and Wanda Bomar.
Loretta retired from Hearthside Bakery as a packer.
She was a member of the Michigan City Senior Center and loved playing cards and watching crime shows. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to Stepping Stone or Michiana Humane Society.
