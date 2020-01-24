Michael “Mike” L. Mathis, 64, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Mike was born on Oct. 18, 1955, in Goshen, Indiana, to Wilbur and Sonja (Harrison) Mathis.
Surviving are his mother, Sonja Mathis of La Porte; sisters, Sherry Grubb of Ohio, Candy (Charlie) Evans of La Porte, and Tami Frame of La Porte; stepdaughter, Alyse James of Florida; several nieces and nephews; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandparents, Hollis and Marie Harrison; and paternal grandparents, Phreno and Carrie Mathis
Mike was a machine operator for many years. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, attending concerts, cooking and landscaping. Mike loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. He enjoyed spending time with friends that he considered family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Rick Jones officiating. Cremation and interment will take place at a later date.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Because of Mike’s love of animals, the family requests memorial donations be made to the La Porte Co. Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Commented