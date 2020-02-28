Hubert J. Borg, 89, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Hubert was born April 6, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana, to Hubert V. and Dorothy (Blakeman) Borg. Hubert had been employed selling cars and then retiring from Sears. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 83 and the V.F.W. Post 1130, both in La Porte, and St. John’s Lutheran Church where he was an usher.
On Oct. 11, 1953, Hubert married JoAnn C. Schultz, who survives.
He also leaves behind sisters, Joan Borg of La Porte and Barbara Borg of Sarasota, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Louise Arndt.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, Indiana 46350, where visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Ronald Brauer will officiate.
Burial will follow in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at Essling FuneralHome.com.
