LaMon Aurelio Kemp Jr., 28, made his heavenly transition on Jan. 15, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. at the University of Chicago Hospital.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. Saturday with the Funeral services to begin at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill M. B. Church with Rev. James Lane to officiate.
LaMon was born Feb. 3, 1991, in Detroit to the union of Mary L. Ware and LaMon A. Kemp Sr.
On Sept. 27, 2003, LaMon’s family moved to Michigan City.
LaMon accepted Christ at an early age. He graduated from Michigan City High School in 2009. He was a gentle soul that didn’t have much to say, but could definitely get your attention when he did. LaMon enjoyed football, basketball, gaming, good music and hanging out with his friends. “Boy, did he add some laughter with his jokes and dancing.” The Michigan City Soul Steppers was his #1 passion, which kept him grounded and helped groom him into the man he became.
LaMon leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Mary (Titia) Ware, and special dad, Andrae Green of Michigan City; his father, LaMon A. Kemp, Sr. of Detroit; grandmother, Annette (Clyde LeGrone) Ware of Detroit; his sister, Auja’Nae Green of Michigan City; niece Kae’Len “Tweety” Wilson; godfather, James Buford of Detroit; honorable mother, Lyn Isbell of Michigan City; honorable brother, Keenan Perry of Michigan City; and honorable sister, Sierra Upsher of Minnesota; special friends, Kimberly Burnett and Reka Roberson of Michigan City; aunts, Shoniqua Kemp, LaTony Kemp, Chivon Cornelius and LaKeida (Robert) Aldridge of Detroit, and Yolanda (Auntie Micky) Davis of La Porte; uncles, Joey Poe, Jason Poe and Joseph Poe III of Detroit, and Cortaz Paige of Ypsilanti; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins; and a countless number of friends who supported him to the end.
LaMon was proceeded in death by his son, Rylan Khalil Kemp; his grandmother Della Kemp; his uncle Jermar “Pickel” Ware; and other loved ones.
