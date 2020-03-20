Nancy H. Walker, 69, of Michigan City passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Life Care Center in Michigan City.
Arrangements are pending at the Root Funeral Home.
Nancy was born June 7, 1950, in Rhode Island to the late Robert and Marietta (Fryar) Smith.
She married Gerald Walker who is preceding her in death.
Surviving is one daughter Christina (Tim Chambers) Sparks; one son, Douglas Sparks; four grandchildren, Tim (Kaitlyn) Chambers Jr., Hannah Chambers, Brandon Sparks and Amanda (Davion) Sparks; one sister, Sally Kalil; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends; and her loving companion Bridgette.
She is preceded in death by three brothers, Truman, George and Terry Smith.
She was a retired Black Jack dealer from Blue Chip Casino.
She loved flowers and to spend time when she was able gardening. Her grandkids were the love of her life. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials maybe made to the American Lung Association.
