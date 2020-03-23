Charles L. Darr, age 77, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Life Care Center in Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1942, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Floyd W. and Charlotte Catherine (Fuller) Darr, who preceded him in death.
Charles is survived by Rachel Grummell; children, Catherine (Tim) Gault, Christey R. Darr, John (Camille) Darr and Drew Darr; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with one on the way; sister, Vicky Guard; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by brother, Floyd “Butch” Darr.
Charles served his country in the U.S. Army. He was retired from JayMar Ruby and a member of the Michigan City Fishing and Game Club. Charles was a member of American Legion Skwiat Post 451. He enjoyed fishing, outdoors, golfing, woodworking, gardening, wine making and watching his grandson’s various ball games.
Private services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360. Burial will be private at Chesterton Cemetery.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www. Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
