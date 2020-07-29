A Celebration of Life for Joan Wright, who died May 2, 2020, at the age of 81, will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Post 1130, 181 McClung Road, La Porte. The burial of her cremated remains will take place in Door Village Cemetery prior to the Celebration at 4 p.m. Due to Indiana executive orders, anyone attending the celebration will be required to wear face masks. Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, is in charge of arrangements.
