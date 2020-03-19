Craig R. Gloff, 73, of La Porte, Indiana, died March 17, 2020, at his residence in La Porte.
He was born Sept. 5, 1946, in La Porte, the son of Charles and Eleanor Koes Gloff.
Craig served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, earning a National Defense Metal, a Vietnam Service Medal, and a Vietnam Campaign Medal. He received his Honorable Discharge on May 1, 1973. A lifelong residence of La Porte, Craig was an employee of the Haverstock Funeral Home for his entire career, starting at the young age of 17. A kind and caring man, he enjoyed walking and sitting by the lake with his dog, Holly.
Craig is survived by three nephews, Kevin (Gail) Standefer and Brandon Standefer, both of La Porte, and Todd (Melissa) Gasaway of Summertown, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Alice Standefer; his sister, Mildred Gilchrist; his brother, Norman Gloff; and his uncle, Henry Koes.
Arrangements are entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave. La Porte, IN 46350. Cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service with military honors will take place in the Patton Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions may be made to the Golden Living Center Fountain View Terrace 1900 Andrew Ave., La Porte, IN 46350.
