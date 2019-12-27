Alan J. Plamowski Feb. 12, 1950 - Dec. 27, 2019

Alan J. Plamowski, 69, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 2:15 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral chapel.
He was born Feb. 12, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Ted and Doris (Novak) Plamowski. On Feb. 16, 1979, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Janice Bolka, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are his brother, Ronald Plamowski of Michigan City, Indiana; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judy and Roger Schmidt of Michigan City, Indiana; brother-in-law, Larry Bolka of Trail Creek, Indiana; niece, Shelly Schmidt of Michigan City, Indiana; nephew, Edward (Jess) Schmidt of Michigan City, Indiana; great-niece, Natalie Herbert of Michigan City, Indiana; and three great-nephews, Wes, Max and Jax Schmidt, all of Michigan City, Indiana.
Alan retired from the machine maintenance department at MCTD. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and the Michigan City Senior Center. Alan enjoyed fishing, walking, westerns and playing chess.
Contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Capital Campaign Fund, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
