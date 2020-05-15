Mary Kay Budak, 89, of La Porte died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Mary Kay was State Representative for 26 years from 1980-2006 and the former owner of Budak Memorials. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 26, 1930, to Mary and Francis McMahon. She moved to this area in 1953 upon marrying Michael Budak. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Church.
Throughout her life she traveled the world and enjoyed family and friends. Her greatest achievements were bills she authored for children, seniors and the State Police. She was on the Miss Indiana Pageant Executive Board and was chaperone to Miss Indiana at the Miss America Pageants in the late 1960s. She was also on the board of ALCO-TV, Read La Porte, Parents and Friends and the Stepping Stone Women’s Shelter, which she helped to create.
