Nicole R. English, 31, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 12:54 a.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born Aug. 18, 1988, in La Porte, Indiana, to Patrick and Danuta (Protas) Tomenko, who survive in La Porte, Indiana.
Also surviving are daughter, Lillian Grace English of La Porte, Indiana; son, Foster Patrick English of La Porte, Indiana; brother, Jason Tomenko of La Porte, Indiana; the father of her children, Jason English of Michigan City, Indiana; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nicole had worked as a barista at Starbucks. She was a graduate of La Porte High School and attended Vincennes University. She enjoyed painting, swimming, music and being outdoors. Her children were her life.
Contributions may be made to the family of Nicole English in care of Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc., 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
