William A. Greene, Jr., 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, at 12:44 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City surrounded by his family after many years of health issues.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the St. Joseph Young Men’s Society, 2001 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
