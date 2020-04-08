Carole R. Werner, 83, of La Porte, Indiana, died April 5, 2020, at Golden Living Center in La Porte, Indiana.
She was born Oct. 30, 1936, in La Porte, daughter of LeRoy and Lucille (Wolla) Werner.
A member of the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Union Mills for many years, Carole worked as a Trust Officer at Union State Bank, Valley American Bank, and La Porte Bank and Trust. She was a woman who loved many things in life. Carole loved to travel the world and took many trips to Europe. She was a Master Gardner who always had a yard full of flowers and plants, exhibiting a green thumb. In addition Carole was a bird watcher and would sit for hours observing them at home with her precious cat “Baby” on her lap. She knew all the types of birds that would come visit with her. Carole truly loved animals. Her favorite singer was Josh Groban.
Surviving are nephew, Mark Smit of Midland, Michigan; niece, Adrienne Smit of Oregon; brother-in-law, C. W. Smit of Oregon; and personal friends Deanna Schweizer and Susan Kieffer.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Joanna Werner and Kathryn Smit.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned for a later date at Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, IN 46350 with Pastor Bob Vale officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Mills Cemetery, Union Mills, Indiana.
Memorial contributions in honor of Carole may be made to Fried’s Cat Shelter, 509 Ind. 212, Michigan City, IN 46360.
