Tyler A. Terusiak, 20, of La Porte passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Tyler was born in La Porte, Indiana, on Aug. 26, 1999, to Eric Terusiak and Dawn (Richardson) Vitale.
Surviving are his parents, Eric (Jody) Terusiak of Kingsford Heights and Dawn (Jason) Vitale of La Porte; siblings, Christian (Gabbi) Terusiak of La Porte, Kyle (Britney) Terusiak of Michigan City, and Austin Terusiak of La Porte; stepsiblings, Mercadies, Tristan and Jada Vitale, all of Knox; grandmothers, Janet Thompson of Virginia and Pam Gardner of La Porte; step-grandmother, Kim Baker of La Porte; and step-grandfather, Bill Thompson of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Phillip Alexander Terusiak and Nicholas Gardner.
Tyler was a laborer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, dirt bikes and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his friends. Tyler was the life of the party and loved to laugh.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Dawn Vitale, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutler cares.com.
