Joan Kay Sitar, 79, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Zionsville, Indiana.
She was born in Gary, Indiana, on July 1, 1940, to William and Alice Leady, and was the oldest of their five children. On Nov. 9, 1963 she married Russell (Tony) Sitar of Porter Indiana who proceeded her in death in 1998. Also proceeding her in death were both of her parents, two brothers, Richard J. Leady and Roger A. Leady, She is survived by her three children, Todd (Jennifer) Sitar of Michigan City, Indiana, Shelly (John) Hitch of Zionsville, Indiana and Chris (Shanna) Sitar of Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by her seven grandchildren Anthony, Eryn, Megan, Hanna, Austin, Jade, Aidan as well as one brother William Leady and one sister Jeanie Stewart. She is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and sister in-laws.
Joan graduated from Liberty Township High School in 1958 and shortly after marrying Tony Sitar they built a home and settled in Michigan City, Indiana (near Furnessville). After her children were born, she was a housewife lovingly caring for her family and enjoying her life with family and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo, being a member of two card clubs and for years was a member of Saint Ann Roman Catholic Church Beverly Shores, Indiana. One of her greatest joys was spending time and doing various things with her grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place with Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care in Zionsville. A service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to Saint Ann of the Dunes in Beverly Shores, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to the family.
