Donald Hugh Cook, 70, of Michigan City passed away suddenly at his home in Michigan City after a brave fight with cancer.
Cremation services have been selected.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Don was born Oct. 9, 1949, in Michigan City to the late Hugh and Mary (Scott) Cook.
He is survived by his special partner in life, Tina Kellogg of Michigan City; four children, Shellie Cook, James Cook, Jason Cook and Anthony (Nicole) Cook; four stepchildren, Jason, Erin, John and Brandy Kellogg; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue (Joe Guzman) Wood and Judith (William) Colgan; two brothers, William (Mary) Cook and Sanford (Sherry) Cook; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He was a retired maintenance man for Garden Estates in Michigan City.
He was a person that loved to fix and repair things for family and friends. He was a loving partner to Tina, father, grandfather and loving brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
