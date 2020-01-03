Nellie Schuman July 19, 1927 - Jan. 3, 2020

Nellie Schuman, 92, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 5 a.m. in Fountainview Terrace Golden Living Centers, La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
She was born July 19, 1927, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Frank and Rose (Skittino) Magro. On July 6, 1946, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Kenneth Schuman, who preceded her on Dec. 6, 2015.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary Jane (Kenneth) Hedrick, Carol (Darrell) Cleek and Jude (Larry) New, all of Michigan City, Indiana; six grandchildren, Kenneth (Lisa) Schuman, II, LaNell (Lance) Payne, Paul (Nicky) Cleek, Michael (Angie) Cleek, Matthew (Shannon) Schuman and Courtney (Brad) Todd; 32 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Schuman; three grandchildren, Tricia Bishop, John Bishop and Candice Hunsley; two sisters, Jennie Hussey and Marion Keene; two brothers, August Magro and Sam Magro; two half-sisters, Grace Passanante and Mary Collara; and her half-brother, Frank Battaglia.
Nellie retired as a nurse's aide at St. Anthony Hospital. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and volunteered at the Sacred Heart food pantry. Nellie enjoyed crocheting, being with her family and playing cards with the poker club.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
