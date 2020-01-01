Francisca Gamez, 63, of La Porte passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Community Hospital in Munster.
Francisca was born in San Lorenzo, San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Oct. 4, 1956, to Telesforo Gamez and Paulina Herrera.
She married Catarino Rosales, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Maria Guadalupe, Alejandro, Luz Maria, Jose de Jesus, Haracio, and Jorge Juan Rosales; 23 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her mother, Paulina.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Francisca enjoyed dancing, cooking and especially time with her family.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5 - 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Cremation will take place following the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Catarino Rosales, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
