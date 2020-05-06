Cindee P. Peak, 65, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence. Cindee was born on July 3, 1954, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Harley James and Pauline (Myers) Mounce. She was a 1972 graduate of Southwestern High School. Cindee married Michael “Mike” Peak in 1987, and he survives. She was the owner/operator of Finishing Touch where she worked as a licensed manicurist for the last 41 years. Cindee attended Northview Christian Church and Dr. Will Miller’s The Gathering. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving along with her husband, are three children, Wendy (Brett) Engelland of Lake Bluff, Illinois, William Andrew (John) Peak of Washington, D.C., and Jocelyn (Nick) Beever of Brookston. Also surviving are four siblings, Paul (Maxine) Mounce of Kokomo, Louis Mounce of Kokomo, Dennis Mounce of Kokomo and Melodie Brooks of Lafayette; and three grandchildren, Katelyn Engelland, Matthew Beever and Luke Beever.
