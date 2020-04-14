Evelyn S. Leffew, 90, of La Porte passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
Evelyn was born on Sept. 21, 1929, in Harriman, Tennessee, to William Floyd and Tennie Belle (McGaha) Stegall.
