Irma G. Kalvaitis, 83, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor David R. Solum officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Sept. 14, 1936, in Benton Harbor, Michigan, to the late Merritt Malott and Mary (Ellsworth) James. On Jan. 22, 1955, in Niles, Michigan, she married Leo Kalvaitis, who preceded Aug. 23, 2004.
Surviving are son, Brian (Kelli) Kalvaitis, of Michigan City, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty (Ed) Graber of Mesa, Arizona. She was preceded in death by daughter, Julia Kelley; two sons, Mark Kalvaitis and Gary Kalvaitis; two sisters, Jeanne Peterson and Ruth Gilbert; and brother, John Malott.
Irma and her husband were former owners of K&M Foods in Michigan City. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a 40 plus year member with her card club friends, who met monthly. Irma enjoyed traveling and camping. She loved her home and property in Otis and spending quality time there with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Rittenhouse and Heart to Heart Hospice for all their help and assistance.
Contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, Indiana.
