Jennifer E. Wells, 55, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at home after an extended illness.
She was born Feb. 8, 1965, in La Porte.
On Feb. 14, 1997, she married Keith Wells in Goshen.
He survives along with a son, Daniel Purtha, Portland, Oregon; parents, Lynn and Mary Beth (Burden) Goldenstern, La Porte; in-laws, John and Brenda Crider, Ocala, Florida; sisters, Julie (Brian) Walker, Noblesville, Jill Conkey, Chicago, and Carey (Mike) Johnson, La Porte; a brother, Michael (Toni) Goldenstern, New Carlisle; sister-in-law, Tracy Klemm, Bristol; brother-in-law, Chris (Julie) Crider, Valparaiso; and many nieces and nephews.
A graduate of La Porte High School, Jennifer enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, beaches and sunshine. She was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Jennifer was a very compassionate person, always caring and helping others.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held later in the summer.
Memorial donations may be given to Goshen Home Care and Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculp funeralhome.com.
