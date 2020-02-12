Virginia A. “Ginny” (Attar) Wilkins, 95, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1924, in Michigan City to Albert and Sarah (Borane) Attar.
Ginny had worked at the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant during WWII and St. Anthony Hospital in Michigan City.
On Nov. 18, 1945, Ginny married Gothel D. Wilkins, who preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 2004.
Ginny is survived by her children, Cheri (Philip) Natoli of Geneseo, New York, John (Tommi) Wilkins of Ft. Mill, South Carolina, Paul (Mary Jo) Wilkins of Chesterton, Indiana, Patrick (Christine) Wilkins of La Porte, and Michael Wilkins of La Porte; and a daughter-in-law, Sandy Wilkins of Porter, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; and brothers, Keith and Warren Attar.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Gregory Wilkins; a daughter-in-law, Susan Wilkins; and siblings, Andrew, Phyllis and Kathleen.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where a Parish Rosary will be at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral Home. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 402 Wall St., Suite 22, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 or the Share Foundation, PO Box 400, Rolling Prairie, Indiana 46371.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
Commented