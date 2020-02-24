Martha Mae Berg, 84, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at 10:47 a.m. in Golden Living Center-Fountainview Terrace, La Porte, Indiana.
A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Jan. 15, 1936, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to the late Cletis and Annie Jewell (Null) Norris. On Feb. 26, 1956, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Donald Lee Berg, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Scott (Cathy) Berg of La Porte, Indiana, and Jeff (Debbie) Berg of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Connie Myres, Brian (Jennifer) Berg and Lynsey (Larry) Gust; five great-grandchildren, Brayden Myres, Gavin Myres, Collin Berg, Addison Gust and Jaxson Gust; sister, Bobbie Vann; and brother, O.A. (Pete) Norris. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thad Norris and Lorten Norris.
Martha ran the cafeteria and was a cook for many years at Elston High School. She also ran Friday night bingo at the American Legion Post 37 for years and enjoyed visiting the Blue Chip Casino. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and was a great support to all.
Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Services of Northern Indiana, P.O. Box 4204 South Bend, IN 46634 or to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave. Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented