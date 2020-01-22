Robert R. Courington, 69, of Michigan City passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home in Michigan City.
Private family services will be held. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Robert was born July 12, 1950, in Michigan City to Robert Samuel Courington and E. Mae (Hancock) Courington Pitman. His father and stepfather Grant Pitman are preceding him in death and his mother Mae is surviving in Michigan City.
On Jan. 25, 1975, in Michigan City, he married Denise M. (Clubb) Courington, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving is one daughter, Sarah K. (John) Gilbert of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Robert S. Lemmons and Lydia M. Lemmons, both of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Gloria Jean (Darwin) Babcock and Lynn (Todd) Zastrow of Westmont, Illinois; one niece and six nephews; and many loving friends.
Robert was a retired Vice President of Circle R. Electric in Portage and was an electrician through IBEW 531.
He was a former member of the Elks Lodge 432 and was a 1968 graduate of Elston High School. After high school he attended Purdue North Central. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army as a medic during the Vietnam era. He loved to play golf and traveling was his passion. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
