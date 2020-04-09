Robert Joseph Priest Jr., 70, of Westville passed away peacefully in his home on April 6, 2020.
He was born on July 29, 1949, to Robert and Maxine Priest of Bay City, Michigan.
Robert was an Army Veteran, and worked at Westville Correctional Facility for more than 20 years as a Sergeant.
Robert is survived by his mother, Maxine Priest of Bay City; and his wife, Birgit Priest of Westville, Indiana; and three stepdaughters, Jennifer Donah (Richard) of La Porte, Indiana, Daniella Ostroski (Justin) of Westville, and Kaytee Cook (Mark) of Michigan City; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Mark Priest (Vickie); and his four sisters, Bonnie Timm (Richard), Margaret Mcallister (Steve), Linda Rivard (Chris), and Betty Croteau (Joe) of Bay City, Michigan.
He was preceded by his father, Robert; and his sister, Brenda Mularz (Brad) of Bay City, Michigan.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Newhard Funeral Home will be handling arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com.
Commented