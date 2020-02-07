John Kiernicki, 93, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
John was born April 9, 1926, in Kopachintsi, Ukraine, to Damien and Evdokia (Budzek) Kiernicki.
He retired from Kingsley Furniture Company in La Porte.
On May 18, 1947, John married Katherine (Zajac), who preceded him in death on Feb. 16, 2007.
John is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Charles) Stephens of New Carlisle, Olga Kiernicki of La Porte and Arlene (Paul) Steinheiser of La Porte; grandchildren, Chrystal Wilkeson, Tamara Moore, Jeff Ohime, Eric Stephens, Katherine Kestler and Robert Steinheiser; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine; a daughter, Sophie Ohime; sisters, Maria Tomyn and Paraska Tomyn; and a brother, Wasyl Tomyn.
John was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and wood working.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in La Porte. Family and friends may gather at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Road, Suite 122, Mishawaka, Indiana 46545 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
