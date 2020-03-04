Norma Jean Daugherty

Norma Jean (Pahs/Sitar) Daugherty, 69, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the La Porte Missionary Church, 104 E. 18th St., La Porte, Indiana 46350. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the La Porte Missionary Church where family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Carl Galloway will officiate. Burial will follow in Pine Lake Cemetery.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
