George Joseph Bladecki, 93, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
George was born Feb. 5, 1927, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Vernie and Josephine (Pekofske) Bladecki.
George was a farmer and a member of St. John Kanty Catholic Church where he was a former usher and altar boy.
On Oct. 8, 1960, George married Mary Lou (Gearhart), who survives. He also is survived by his children, George Jr. (Theresa) Bladecki, Kay (Don) Gardner and Julia (Mark) Hendricks; grandchildren, Stephanie, George III (Trey), Brittany, Chase, Angela, Brooke, Courtney, Che, Benjamin and Golda; great-grandchildren, Brock, Hannah, Grace, Levi, Tessa, Ava, Walker, Louella, Cooper, Oliver, Emma and Owen; a sister, Rosella Tuszynski; and son-in-law, Dan Martell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Larry (Suzanne); daughter, Mary Martell; brothers, Andy, Michael and Frank; sisters, Genevieve and Mary; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, private services and burial will take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s or St. John Kanty Church.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at Essling FuneralHome.com.
Commented