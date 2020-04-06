Mr. James “Jim” Dewayne Goers, age 74, of Brooks returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Mr. Goers was born on June 4, 1945, in La Porte, Indiana, to the late Earl and Sarah Goers. He was a plant superintendent at Paramount Pickle.
Among those who preceded him in death are his brother, David Goers; and his niece, Holly Goers.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 52 ½ years, Sharon Goers; sons, Dwayne Goers (Shannon), Michael Goers (Laura) and Kevin Goers (Christy); grandchildren, Jordan, Preston, Cody, Sarah, Ashley, Devin, Hunter and Jasen; great-grandson, Aiden; siblings, Earlene Belzowski and Phillip Goers and a host of other dear family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Diabetes Association. www.subfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 Virus all services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home will be private and limited to the closest of family.
Commented