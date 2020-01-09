Donald Gardner Aug. 28, 1948 - Jan. 7, 2020

Donald Gardner, 71, of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born Aug. 28, 1948, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Arbie “Buck” and Helen (Charles) Gardner. Don grew up in New Carlisle, Indiana. He was a machinist for Dodge Manufacturing here for 10 years before moving to Arizona for 39 years where he worked as an Aerospace machinist for Air Research and Boeing. Two years ago he retired and moved back to this area with his wife of 45 years, Kay. When Don was younger he liked to bowl with his dad and brother and was a hunter, still enjoying his guns through later years. He loved spending time on his dirt bike doing wheelies, and riding his Harley with his wife and friends. He also liked to shoot pool and sing karaoke. Don cherished his time with his family and friends listening to music, especially classic rock.
Along with his wife Kay, he is also survived by his son, Robert (girlfriend Amy) Gardner of Olympia, Washington; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Donald was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Gardner.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where an informal gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m., with refreshments being served.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Commented