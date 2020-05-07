Raymond “Ray” Joseph Wojdula, 85, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Ray was born on July 26, 1934, in East Chicago, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Mary (Bania) Wojdula. He served his country while a 2nd Lt. Navy pilot from 1955-1959. Ray graduated from Purdue University with a Pharmacy Degree and remained an active alumni and avid fan of the Boilermakers. He was owner/operator/pharmacist of the New Buffalo Drug & Grand Variety store in New Buffalo from 1971-2019 and also the Three Oaks drug store. Ray was a restauranteur with the Boathouse and he operated Pier 6 Disco. He was also a former Mayor and council member of the City of New Buffalo. Ray was also a member of the New Buffalo American Legion Post 169 and the New Buffalo Lions Club. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Commented