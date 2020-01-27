Arthur Wayne Michaels, 71, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at La Porte Hospital.
He was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Michigan City, Indiana, the son of Arthur and Irene (Copeland) Michaels.
A lifelong member of La Porte County, Arthur was a member of the Kingsbury First Baptist Church and the Polish Falcons of La Porte. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict and retired after 30 years from Diedrich Drill as an inventory control tech after working at Allis-Chalmers for nine years. Arthur was an avid woodworker, building furniture, signs, and even an addition to his home. He loved to golf and camp with his friends and enjoyed being on the water boating and fishing. A comedian at heart, Arthur always had a joke for every occasion.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Peggy; his two daughters, Amy (Vance) Michaels of New Buffalo, Michigan, and Angela Zeak of Mishawaka, Indiana; brother, Michael Michaels of Punta Gorda, Florida; sister, Linda (Larry) Ducas of Fallbrook, California; four grandchildren, Nathan (Cheryl) McCrudden of La Porte, Ashley Martin of Denver, Quentin McCrudden of La Porte, and Joshua Brewer of Rolling Prairie; great-granddaughter, Dessa McCrudden; and several nieces and nephews.
Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters Leona “Pat” Chism, and Shirley Happel.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, and 10-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. A Celebration of Arthur’s Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Timothy Williams, Kingsbury First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at the Kingsbury Cemetery with Military Honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com
Commented