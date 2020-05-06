Bonnie Dalton, age 76, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at La Porte Hospital. She was born July 6, 1943, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Roy and Clara (Burns) Kalk, who preceded her in death. Bonnie was married on Jan. 12, 1999, in La Porte, Indiana, to Henry Dalton, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Michael Peck (Lisa Schoch) and Kyle Peck; and grandchildren, Michael (Keziah) and Jordan (Bailey) Peck. Bonnie was also preceded by her brother, Gene Voss.
