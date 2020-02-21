Verna L. Blake, 97, of Michigan City passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Hamilton Communities in New Carlisle, Indiana.
Her wishes were to have no viewing or services. Cremation will take place with private family burial of the cremains at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Verna was born July 8, 1922, in Michigan City, to the late Otto and Bessie (Stibbe) Schultz.
Surviving is one brother, Dale Schultz; two sister-in-laws, Ramona Schultz and Elaine Schultz; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by four brothers, John, Glenn, Donald and Louis Schultz; and four sisters, Betty Bruhler, Audrey Schwermer, Margie Emerich and Carol Ludington.
She was retired from Heights Finance after many years of service.
She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Michigan City and she loved spending her time doing ceramics. She was a lovely and nice person that loved spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
