Daniel Thomas Flavin, 71, of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Indiana Veterans Home where he had been a resident since Dec. 20, 2018.
He was born April 14, 1948, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Thomas Duggan Flavin and Viola (Lakowski) Flavin.
Daniel proudly served his country with the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam from June 1967 through July 1968, where he earned two Purple Hearts. Daniel enjoyed attending many of his Marine Corps reunions as well as spending time with the Marine Corps League and members of the Vietnam Veterans of Mid-North Indiana. Daniel was also a member of the Order of Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion.
After serving, Daniel worked as a draftsman/surveyor for the State Highway Department in Michigan City, Indiana, and retired from John Fisher and Associates in Lafayette, Indiana. He enjoyed watching TV crime shows, especially Sherlock Holmes. He enjoyed reading and had a vast love for trains. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are two sons, Duggan Flavin of Concord, California, and Griffin Flavin of West Lafayette. Also surviving is his former wife and the mother of his children, Suzanne Schilling of Lafayette, Indiana; and sisters, Terrie Callan of Michigan City, Fontelle Powell of Plainfield, Illinois, and Bridget Lepley of Yarmouth, Maine. He is also survived by a good friend and cousin, Steve Pahs of West Lafayette, Indiana; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneral service.com.
Commented