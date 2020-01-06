Kenneth D. Miller March 7, 1947 - Dec. 27, 2019

Kenneth D. Miller, 72, began his Heavenly journey on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Jean E. (Deutscher) Miller of Fort Myers, Florida; sons, Michael (Dawn) Miller of Hanna, Indiana, and Jeff (Samantha) Miller of Fort Myers, Florida; daughter, Faye (David) Adams of Carmel, Indiana; 14 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ken was born on March 7, 1947, in La Porte, Indiana, to Kenneth A Miller and Muriel (Casey) Miller. Family and childhood friends fondly remember him as “Buck.”
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heston Hills, 1933E CR-800N, La Porte, on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy hors devours and share memories.
More about Ken’s life can be found at https://everloved.com/life-of/kenneth-miller/. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Ken’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
