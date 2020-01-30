Carl P. Holifield, age 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family in his Mill Creek home.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl M. and Mary Joe (McFall) Holifield; his brother, Jack Holifield; and his sisters, Jill Wright and Joy Cullison.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol (Chorba); and his five children, Steve of La Porte, Jim (Kim) of La Porte, Mike (Lee) of Washington, D.C., Joe of Austin, Texas, and Kathi (Eric) of Anderson, Indiana. Carl loved spending time with his grandchildren, Travis, Chris, Katie, Samantha, Rachael, Allison, Victoria, Alayna, Tabby, Erin, James, Jonathan, Olivia and Emma Grace. Carl is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Carl was born in Paragould, Arkansas, on Feb. 10, 1945. He graduated from Calumet High School in 1962 and went on to work for NIPSCO, retiring after 34 years. He and Carol then owned and operated McFalls Restaurant & Pub in La Porte and McFalls Channel Cafe in Fish Lake for 16 years. Carl enjoyed fishing, wood-working, cooking, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. The funeral service will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. Carl will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Cemetery in Wills Township immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383, or a charitable organization of the donor’s choice.
Haverstock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
