Patrick S. Gordon, age 50, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in his home in Michigan City with his wife, dogs and caring friend by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Patrick, son of L.P. (Pat) and Carol Gordon, was born on Sept. 26, 1969, in Rosemount, Minnesota.
Patrick was preceded in death by his father, L.P. (Pat) Gordon, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife, Angie ( Emerick) Gordon of Michigan City, Indiana; mother Carol Gordon of Albert Lea, Minnesota; brother Derek Gordon and family of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; and multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. at the DAV in Michigan City.
Memorials may be made to the Wall Gang.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
