Donald Lawson, 69, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Cremation service have been selected per his wishes by the family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Don was born July 17, 1950, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Daniel and Ruth Garnet (Frances) Lawson.
On Feb. 7, 2007, in Michigan City he married Teresa A. (Long) Lawson, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are five children, Lori Shields, Donald Adams, Ricky Martin, Brian Ramsey and Nick Wallace; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild due soon; two sisters, Geraldine Mullins and Ida Sue Huffman; his loving companion his dog Lucy; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one sister, Darlene Lindsley; and two brothers, Johnny and Ronald Lawson.
He was a retired welder working for the railroad for more than 40 years.
He loved to spend time with his friends at the Stadium Inn, go fishing and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
