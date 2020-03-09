Barbara L. (Blank) McCorkel July 27, 1946-March 5, 2020

Barbara L. (Blank) McCorkel, age 73, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away on March 5, 2020, in Royal Oak, Michigan.
She was born on July 27, 1946, in Michigan City, Indiana, to John and Lillian (Ferguson) Blank, who preceded her in death. She was married on Jan. 31, 1969, at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Michigan City to Warren McCorkel, who survives.
Barbara is also survived by her children, Tiffany (Anthony) Dietz, Tegan (John) Higgins and John (Jack) (Karrie) McCorkel; grandchildren, Emma (Tristan), Warren, Sloane, Edan, Winston, Lily, Jack, Yana, Maxwell, Brycen and Lola; and great-granddaughter, Sutton. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Blank and Jack Blank; and sister, Lavonne Wedemeyer.
Barbara graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Education. Barbara dedicated her life to caring for others, namely her children, husband, parents, brother, sister and grandchildren. Her commitment to them was unparalleled. She spent countless hours cheering on her children and grandchildren in various sports, activities and encouraged their scholarly pursuits. She was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, Elks Club, and a longtime member of Pottawattomie Country Club. Barbara enjoyed spending time with friends, bowling and golfing.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360.
Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints, 606 S. Woodland Ave. Michigan City, Indiana, with Father Kevin Huber officiating.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Barbara may be given to: The American Cancer Society or Michiana Humane Society.
