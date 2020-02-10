Charlotte J. “Janez” Krueger, 100, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 9:35 p.m. in Rittenhouse Senior Living of Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 818 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Mark Reshan officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born May 9, 1919, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Arnold C. and Charlotte (Roeper) Krueger. On April 13, 1941, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Robert F. Krueger, who preceded Nov. 13, 1992.
Surviving are daughter, Pamela (William) Hackett of Michigan City, Indiana; son, James (Bernadette) Krueger of Michigan City, Indiana; six grandchildren, Stacey Richardson, Lisa (Brian) Smithmeyer, Timothy (Megan) Krueger, M.D., Robert “Rob” (Emily) Hackett, Marc (Erin) Krueger and Ryan Krueger; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kaylee Richardson, Addison Hackett, Jake Hackett, Jenna Smithmeyer, Grant Smithmeyer, Max Krueger, Will Krueger, Camden Krueger, Oliver Krueger, Sloane Krueger and Elliott Krueger. She was preceded in death by sister, Ruth Krueger; and two brothers, Dale Krueger and Arnold R. Krueger.
Charlotte was co-owner with her husband, Robert, of Maple City Auto Supply. She also was the secretary and bookkeeper at Interstate for 34 years, office manager at Hays Corporation for eight years, and the secretary for Dwyer Products for two years. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Paul Church Altar Guild, Pricilla Circle, Quilters Group, Michigan City Art League, Michigan City Service League and charter member of the Delta Wives. Charlotte was also a volunteer for many years in the gift shop at St. Anthony Hospital and also sewed and knitted for various cancer survivor groups for the Hospital.
Contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Altar Guild, 818 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to the National Foundation of the Blind, 6010 Winnpenny LN., Indianapolis, IN 46620-5253.
