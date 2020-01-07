Keri Moran Jan 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Keri Moran, 48, of La Porte passed away unexpectedly at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at La Porte Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Rd., La Porte, 219-362-3100. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eedition The News Dispatch 18 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Heroin found in car with infant riding in backMan found in pond was homicide victimLake Michigan still 'the boss'Woman gets 39 years for forcing girl into sexLP County grad rates top stateFIRST ARRIVALS OF DECADE IN LP COUNTYBody found in LP County pondPrison, work release for AldridgeWoman's wrist broken trying to protect dogVeteran firefighters leaving MCFD Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAirport bus service ends Dec. 31 (1) Recent Comments keyunnaatl@aol.com said: I am sadden and deeply hurt by Coach USA shuttering it's doors. This coach line has been apart of my travels when I was in the military and my… View more Prince charles said: Swistek should be the Chief of police. He and the other two did the right thing. View more Mandy said: sounds like a good idea to me View more Mandy said: very strange sad situation for sure...maybe we can move on now View more Cgant said: Congrats to all new chief of police and his assistants,so very proud of you all.. View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
