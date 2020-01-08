Keri Cecile Moran June 28, 1971 - Jan. 6, 2020

Keri Cecile Moran, 48, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 8:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at La Porte Hospital.
She was born June 28, 1971, in Chicago, Illinois, to Cornelius Murray Anthony and Judith Bernadette (Boleski) Moran.
Keri was a loving mom who dedicated her life to her children. She was a perennial caretaker who was always there for others. Keri had an expansive network of family and friends who loved and deeply cared for her. She never met a stranger, having conversations with everyone she met. Keri worked as restaurant manager and bartender for Portofino Grill, La Porte, for 15 years. Keri enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, cooking, the sunshine and spending time at the beach. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Keri’s family and friends are deeply saddened by her passing and will miss her immensely.
Surviving are her parents, Neal and Judy Moran of Watervliet, Michigan; three children, Riley Maniscalco, age 25, and Jared Maniscalco, age 21, both of New Buffalo, Michigan, and Alaina Maniscalco, age 18, of East Lansing, Michigan; five siblings, Christine (Tom) McCarthy of Lisle, Illinois, Kathy (Craig) Palmquist of Mooseheart, Illinois, Kevin Moran of Lisle, Illinois, Kelly (David) Downey of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Heather (Darrin) McGee of Benton Harbor, Michigan; significant partner, Thomas Robinson of La Porte; eight nieces and nephews, Ethan Palmquist, Nathaniel Whittington, Kelsey Palmquist, Caeligh McCarthy, Bridget McCarthy, Declan Palmquist, Justin Downey and Margaret Downey; and numerous friends.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. (C.S.T.), Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Viewing and visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. (C.S.T.), Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, and from noon until time of service Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to her children, Riley, Jared and Alaina Maniscalco c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
