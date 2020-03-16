John Talbot Gehr, 62, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1010 Moore Road, Long Beach, Indiana, with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at Notre Dame Catholic Church. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
He was born Aug. 17, 1957, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Thomas and Marie (Kientzy) Gehr.
Surviving are two brothers, Richard Gehr of Michigan City, Indiana, and Thomas Gehr of Vernon Hills, Illinois; four sisters, Gretchen Gehr, Linda Gehr and Karen Gehr, all of Michigan City, Indiana, and Shelly Gehr (Ellen Glantz) of Boynton Beach, Florida; nephew, Clayton (Marjorie) Young; and three nieces, Iris (Chance) Rinker, Samantha (Ian) Gehr Swanson and Kelly Gehr.
John was an angel sent by God to enrich the lives of all who knew him. His family is strengthened by the memory of his abiding courage but will forever mourn the loss of his warm smile and sweet spirit.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
