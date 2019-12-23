Audrey Elaine Umphrey, age 82, of Lakeside died peacefully, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the presence of her family.
Audrey was born March 5, 1937, in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, to Ola Harrington. She married Thomas Umphrey on July 25, 1957, in Corinth, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on July 19, 2002.
Audrey enjoyed watching and feeding birds, camping with her husband, gardening, and spending time with friends. She cherished her family, especially feeding them.
Audrey will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by daughters, Debbie (Randy) Deaton of Chesterton, Indiana, and Janet Umphrey of Lakeside; sons, Thomas (Rebbecca) Umphrey and David (Tina) Umphrey, both of New Buffalo; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria Moore of Michigan City, Indiana, and Lily “Punky” Casper of Osceola, Indiana; one brother, Charles “Chuck” Jasicki of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother, Ola Harrington; one brother, Bill Levenhagen; one grandson, Jason Kissman; and one great-grandson Aiden Maitland.
Family and friends will gather for a funeral service at 1 p.m. (EST) Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 106 Ash Street East, Three Oaks.
Audrey will be laid to rest in Lakeside Cemetery, beside her husband of 44 years.
The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Mrs. Umphrey to Caring Circle Hopice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085 or Berrien County Cancer Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks.
Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.
Commented